Software Generation Ltd. Names New Director of Marketing and Solutions Architect

FAREHAM, U.K.— Software Generation Ltd., has appointed industry veteran Andrew Winter as its director of marketing and Thanasis Charitakis as technical architect.



Winter will be responsible for the company’s marketing efforts. Prior to joining SGL he was director of marketing at IBIS, where his responsibilities included trade show organization, product demonstrations, open days, road shows, pre-sales and partner liaison. His experience also includes five years in an editorial role at Red Bee Media (formerly known as BBC Presentation). Additionally, Winter helped to launch new channels, including BBC World, BBC Prime and BBC Arabic. Prior to his time with the BBC, Winter worked on the launch of BSB.



Charitakis , who has broadcast equipment and tapeless media production and asset management systems integration, comes to SGL from Telmaco S.A. There, he held the position of broadcast sales engineer, where he managed accounts in the broadcast and post production sectors and specialized in Avid and SGL products and interoperability. He has also held roles at BLK and the International Association of Athletics Federation.



