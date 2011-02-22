SOC Honors Members at Gala



The Society of Camera Operators honored several of the group’s members at the organization’s 2011 Lifetime Achievement Awards gala held on Feb. 5 at the Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood.



SOC members singled out for their achievements in the film industry with Lifetime Achievement Awards included: Michael Ferris—camera operator; Alan Disler—first assistant camera technician; Pete Romano, ASC—mobile camera platform operator and underwater camera operator; David James—stills photographer.



Steadicam operator Colin Anderson was named as the organization’s feature film operator of the year, and David Frederick was recognized as the SOC’s television camera operator of the year.



In the organization’s historical achievement category, Jost Vacano, ASC, was recognized for his work in the 1981 film, “Das Boot.”



This year’s President’s award went to Local 80 of the Grip union.



The SOC also recognized Arri’s ALEXA camera and the Ultimate gyro-stabilized camera crane with technical achievement awards.



“It was a wonderful night for all the below-the-line crew members that rarely get this kind of recognition,” said Jack Messitt, SOC first vice president. “There were so many great shows nominated this year, it is a true testament to the caliber of work being done out there.”



In addition to recognizing the accomplishments of SOC members, the gala also serves to raise awareness for the organization’s ongoing charity, the Vision Center at Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles.



