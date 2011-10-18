Snell unveils new graphics, character generator features in ICE Version 2.2

Snell announced new graphics and character generator features in version 2.2 of its Integrated Content Engine (ICE) last month at IBC2011.

ICE Version 2.2 introduces additional branding tools for visually enhancing HD and/or SD channels, as well as customized VANC insertion for channel-in-a-box playout systems. Together these features enable users to reduce the cost and complexity of playout while maintaining or improving the on-air sophistication of their broadcasts.

ICE combines a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a 3RU package, managed by Morpheus automation. Version 2.2 of ICE gives operators the ability to generate vertical and horizontal crawls via automated URL or RSS feed, or from manually created source information.

Crawls can be created and keyed by an operator or fully automated by Morpheus. ICE now also offers multiple DVEs per mixer effect, thereby enabling users to squeeze multiple programs on-air while inserting graphics and audio effects.