Snell to Demo new Alchemist Standards Converter at IBC



AMSTERDAM – Snell is planning to show off some new technology and also give stand visitors a glimpse at some new wrinkles now offered on existing products at the IBC Show. The company will be highlighting standards conversion technology for file-based workflows, multiformat routing systems, and a new approach to modular infrastructures. A redefined “channel-in-a-box” playout system will also be on display.



The all-new Snell Alchemist Ph.C – HD standards converter was specifically designed to integrate with tapeless workflows. Its feature set includes low frame-rate conversion modes for creation of Blu-ray discs and DVD products, as well as special options for film-rate conversion applications.



Snell’s Sirius 800 multiformat routing systems have been re-engineered to provide enhanced audio support, including embedded audio routing, track swapping, combining of discrete, embedded and MADI sources, and more. A new router configuration tool, Centra Vite, will also be demonstrated.



Snell will also show off such enhancements and channel branding and multiple DVEs for its Morpheus ICE “channel-in-a-box” automated playout system



Snell at stand 8.B.68



