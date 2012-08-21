Snell Showing ICE Channel-in-a-Box Enhancements at IBC

AMSTERDAM—Snell will be demonstrating several enhancementsto its ICE channel-in-a-box system, including integrated 2D and 3D graphics and character generator functionality with timeline editing control. The graphicsenhancement also has to the ability to automatically populate fields fromevents scheduled by the Morpheus automation system. Snell has also added full Dolby E audiofeatures to the system, as well as an additional server for providing delayedplayback of events.

In addition, Snell has integrated ICEwith the Quantum StorNext file system and StorNext Q-series of disk arrays to allow as many as 10 ICE devices to share 36TB of content storage.

