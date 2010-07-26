Snell Opens New Manufacturing Plant

READING, U.K.: Snell today announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility dedicated to the company’s growing line routing switchers. The new plant is located near the router research-and-development team in Reading.



“By creating a tighter link between manufacturing and R&D, we will be able to improve knowledge sharing, which in turn will streamline product development logistics and help us bring new products to the market faster,” said Snell’s Paul Martin.



The new plant is the third U.K.-based Snell facility to bring together manufacturing and R&D under one roof. A plant in Saffron Walden produces Snell’s Kahuna line of switchers and other switcher products; and a site in Havant focuses on Snell conversion systems and IQ modular infrastructure products. The Reading plant was designed to allow for future expansion.

