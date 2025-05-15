Netflix Breaks Ground on Major N.J. Production Facility

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and New Jersey Speaker Craig Coughlin at the groundbreaking ceremony for Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth.

As Hollywood tries to digest the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on foreign-produced films, Netflix has broken ground on a major new state-of-the-art production facility in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

Netflix plans to invest $1 billion to transform the 292-acre former U.S. Army installation into a premier East Coast production hub. The development will feature 12 cutting-edge soundstages totaling nearly 500,000 square feet, with additional areas dedicated to supporting film uses and community amenities.

“Netflix is proud to invest in American innovation and the creative community,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony on May 13. “We estimate that these studios will create thousands of jobs for New Jersey residents, billions of dollars in economic output, and many other cultural benefits to the region and state. Over the past four years, Netflix has contributed $125 billion to the US economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members. And we’re excited to continue our investment in the US and New Jersey in the coming years.”

After Sarandos’ remarks, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took the stage and emphasized the project's economic and cultural significance. “As the birthplace of the motion picture industry, New Jersey couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Netflix — a name synonymous with 21st century entertainment — to the Garden State,” Murphy said. “The Netflix studio at Fort Monmouth further solidifies New Jersey’s reputation as a global leader in film and television production, attracting some of the world’s top filmmakers and creators to the state. We are grateful to Netflix for choosing New Jersey as its new home on the East Coast and for committing to an investment that will fuel economic growth, generate thousands of new jobs, and bring more patrons to our local businesses.”

In 2022, Netflix announced plans to transform Fort Monmouth, a property that had been largely vacant for over a decade, into a production facility that local political leaders hope will become an important engine of economic growth. The project is expected to create a substantial number of permanent production jobs and construction-related positions.

Netflix reported that they worked with the cities of Eatontown and Oceanport, as well as Monmouth County, during the last three years to secure approvals for the initial phase of the proposed Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth. Demolition is expected to take around 13 months, and the studio is projected to open in 2028. However, further approvals are required before construction on the studio complex can begin in full.