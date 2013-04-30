Snell Names Ferreira Sales Director

READING, U.K. —Snell has named Carlos Ferreira as regional sales director for Southern Europe. Ferreira, who from 2002 to 2010 served as regional sales manager for Iberia at Snell & Wilcox, returns to the company to manage both Southern European and Latin American sales operations.



“During his earlier tenure with the company, Carlos was instrumental in establishing our presence in the Iberian and Mediterranean market and developing it to become one of our strongest growth regions,” said Snell Global Sales Director Tim Banks.



Ferreira has two decades of experience in the broadcast industry. He spent two years as Southern European manager at Harmonic and was previously responsible for the development of Snell’s foundations in Spain, Portugal and Greece. Ferreira has also served as a field engineer at Grass Valley Group, where he focused on major accounts.



Ferreira is based in Paris and reports to Banks.



