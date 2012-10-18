Snell Introduces KudosPro MC500

READING, U.K. — Snell launches the newest addition to the KudosPro family of broadcast-quality format and standards conversion systems: the KudosPro MC500. As an SD, HD and 3Gbps motion compensated converter, the MC500 makes the superior picture quality of motion compensation available to a range of broadcast organizations, demonstrating Snell's commitment to provide 1080p as standard.



“In order to integrate international programs into their schedules or repurpose content for global markets, media organizations need frame-rate standards conversion,” said Paola Hobson, senior product manager at Snell. “Until now, when evaluating frame-rate solutions, many of our customers had to choose between high-quality but relatively expensive motion compensated conversion or lower-cost, lower-quality linear conversion. The KudosPro MC500 is truly a groundbreaking development, because it offers the superior quality of motion compensation at a low price. Now customers don't have to choose — they can have the best of both worlds.”



The MC500 is designed with international program distribution, as well as content repurposing for Internet and TV distribution and international TV and video production in mind. It provides frame-rate conversion as well as up-, down-, and cross-conversion for all broadcast standards including SD, HD, and 3Gbps (1080p) and includes a range of tools for picture enhancement, audio gain/delay/shuffle, closed caption and timecode passing and AFDs. The system offers 16-channel embedded audio processing for each video channel, automatic aspect ratio conversion, and flexible video and audio I/O configuration, with a front panel and remote control via Web interface or Snell's RollCall control and monitoring system.



