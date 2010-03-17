Snell Demos 'Kahunaverse' at 2010 NAB Show

Snell Archangel Ph.C – HD

Snell will be demonstrating the “kahunaverse” at the 2010 NAB Show. Designed to meet the ever-increasing demands of live production, this range of scalable, future-proof live production solutions incorporates technology for the seamless integration of SD, HD, and 1080p. Addressing the industry’s growing interest in 3D, Snell also will demonstrate how a 3D stereoscopic production can be delivered at the output of Kahuna. Another new feature for the NAB Show is Galaxy, an event list tool that brings a new level of live-assist automation to production, freeing up valuable time in fast-paced live environments such as news, sports, and events.



Snell will launch Version 2 of its Morpheus automation product at NAB. The new release boasts an expansion of its feature set and full ratification for running on a Virtual Machine environment.



Snell will also launch Archangel Ph.C – HD, an SD and HD restoration system with real-time dirt, dust, grain, noise, scratch, instability and flicker removal. Snell will also highlight two new additions to the Kudos Plus line of rack-mountable standards and format converters. The new CVR800 frame-rate and format converter and the TBS800 format converter and synchronizer both offer a range of features and functionality, including support for 3Gbps operations and composite video I/O.



Snell will demonstratevideo over IP streaming with the IQ Modular platform. Aimed at signal distribution and desktop monitoring applications, the IQ Modular products will use high-efficiency, low-latency coding techniques to provide high-quality image transfers over an IP infrastructure.



Snell will be at Booth N1820.



