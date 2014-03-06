Snell Brings Momentum to the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Snell will demonstrate new features of its Momentum MAM and workflow automation solution, including Active directory support to drive security policies via centralized IT systems, proxy browse to manage captions and subtitles, and an HTML5 browser-independent interface that supports a choice of Web browsers.



Snell will also demonstrate Alchemist OD a scalable, low-cost motion compensated format and frame rate conversion software, with a Service-Oriented Architecture and floating license to adapt to changing business requirements.



Snell will introduce new features for its Sirius 800 router, Luna router control panels and Modular IQ range, including a new 4K UHD downconverter and the first product to incorporate its new Media Biometrics technology.



ICE-LE, Snell’s latest version of ICE Channel-in-a-Box, provides twice the 2D or 3D graphics capability within a 2RU system, integrated loudness control for regulatory compliance, and ICE SAN storage.



Snell will also unveil Kahuna Maverik, a new modular control surface for its Kahuna 360 multi-format production switcher enabling fast configuration and set-up time for quick studio turnarounds between shows, and 4K-support.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Snell will be in booth N1820.