Snell Alchemist Ph.C-HD supports SIS LIVE delivery of 3-D sports

SIS LIVE, the UK-based satellite uplink and OB provider, is using Snell’s Alchemist Ph.C-HD to enable 3-D conversions during live event broadcasts. SIS LIVE began using the Alchemist Ph.C-HD to support live, 3-D delivery in February, when the company participated in the O2-sponsored screening of the RBS 6 Nations rugby tournament at 40 cinemas across the UK. The Alchemist Ph.C-HD ensured smooth conversion of left- and right-eye video from the 1080i50 production standard to the 720p60 standard required to reduce flicker and ensure high viewing quality on theater screens.

The Alchemist Ph.C-HD is among the many Snell products that are 3-D-ready and already being used to support 3-D production around the world. Equipped to support image processing, live production, automation, workflow control and distribution within the 3-D environment, Snell's 3-D-capable systems allow broadcasters to leverage powerful, familiar tools in meeting the rising demand for 3-D content.

SIS LIVE integrated the Alchemist Ph.C-HD into the 3-D delivery workflow and provided both the satellite uplink and OB facilities for the RBS 6 Nations rugby tournament. Arqiva provided the downlink at Odeon and Cineworld cinemas. During the event, produced by 3-D specialist Inition, seven 3-D cameras (both mirror and side-by-side rigs), along with a number of 2-D cameras, captured the action. The 1080i50 output from the switcher was converted to 720p50 and then the separate left and right streams were compressed by a Sensio encoder into one 720p50 side-by-side stream at 1.5Gb/s. The resulting signal was converted to 720p60 by the Alchemist Ph.C-HD and distributed to cinemas. Dolby Digital audio was successfully passed through the Alchemist Ph.C-HD in data mode and delivered along with video.