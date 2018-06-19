SMPTE Opens Registration For Annual Tech Conference, Symposium

LOS ANGELES AND WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Registration is now open for the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 23–25, as well as the SMPTE 2018 Symposium on Oct. 22 — both at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.

“With our shift to a more expansive downtown location, we’re able to offer more of what makes our annual conference unique and valuable,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange.

The SMPTE technical conference will offer sessions on:

Ultra-High Definition (UHD);

Wide color gamut, (WCG) and high dynamic range (HDR) management;

Workflow management;

Cloud and virtualized media processing;

Content management and storage, restoration and preservation;

OTT media distribution;

The quality and monitoring of images and sound;

New compression techniques and implementations;

Advances in display tech;

Machine learning and artificial intelligence technology;

IP-based media transport and workflow; and

Fostering inclusivity in science, technology, engineering and math.

This year’s symposium, chaired by Michael Zink, VP of technology at Warner Bros., is entitled “Driving the Entertainment Revolution: Autonomous Cars, Machine Intelligence & Mixed Reality.” The symposium will examine where emerging technologies related to the M&E industry stand and the opportunities they present.

By day, the week’s schedule includes:

Monday, Oct. 22

SMPTE 2018 Symposium;

The annual Women in Technology Luncheon, presented by SMPTE and HPA Women in Post;

Lunch provided for symposium attendees not attending Women in Post luncheon.

Tuesday, Oct 23

Technical conference begins — three concurrent sessions and opening keynote;

Exhibition hall opens at noon;

SMPTE Fellows Luncheon;

Lunch provided to technical conference registrants;

Oktoberfest Reception in the Centennial Exhibit Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

4K Run 4Charity Fun Run;

Day two of technical conference — three concurrent sessions;

Exhibition hall opens at 10 a.m.

Lunch provided to technical conference registrants;

SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting;

Trick or Treat Spooktacular.

Thursday, Oct, 25

Final day of SMPTE technical conference;

Exhibition Hall hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Lunch provided to technical conference registrants;

SMPTE 2018 Annual Awards Gala.

Early bird registration fees for both the symposium and technical conference are available through Aug. 4, and hotel group rates are available through Sept. 28, or until rooms are sold out.

