SMPTE Survey Reveals M&E Organizations to Increase Spending on Emerging Tech

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, professional media over managed IP networks and better pixels will see increased investment by M&E organizations, according to a new survey from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

The SMPTE 2018 Innovation and Technology in Media Entertainment Survey, released Thursday, found that over the next 12 months nearly 62% of organizations represented by respondents will increase spending on professional media over managed IP networks (SMPTE ST 2110), and 56% will spend more on better pixels, a category that includes 4K, UHD, HDR, WCG and HFR.

Four out of five respondents classified AI and machine learning as vital issues for the M&E industry, and 40% expected their organizations to increase investment on the technology over the next year.

Fifty-four percent said virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies are an important issue for their own organization, and 77% said so for the industry at large. Respondents were evenly split on the issue of increased spending on this slice of technology.

A total of 216 people responded to the survey. Their titles ranged from engineers and manager to directors and C-level executives.

According to SMPTE, respondents reported having substantial experience in engineering, postproduction, R&D and production. More than 70% said they have over 20 years of experience in the industry.

To download a report summarizing the findings visit the SMPTE website.

