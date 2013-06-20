SMPTE Extends Scholarship Deadlines

Past winner Natalie Morningstar is recognized by Pete Lude.



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has extended the deadlines for the 2013 Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship and the SMPTE Student Paper Award to July 15. Both honors recognize and support the achievement of students in the field of motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology.



“The technically focused students now becoming engaged with SMPTE’s vision and work are the very people who will shape the future of the Society and the industry as a whole,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. “The Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship and SMPTE Student Paper Award not only benefit deserving students, but also give SMPTE a wonderful opportunity to identify and honor the young people preparing to make their mark in the fields of motion pictures and television.”



The Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship is open to SMPTE Student Members who are full-time students enrolled in an accredited high school or two- or four-year college or university. The scholarship offers as much as $2,000 toward the cost of tuition at that educational institution. The application form and requirements are online.



The Student Paper Award honors an outstanding paper prepared and submitted by a SMPTE Student Member. The paper receiving the award will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. The application form and requirements are online.



Students may join SMPTE as Student Members for $35, or for free if they apply via the Student Membership Challenge.



The scholarship recipient and award winner will receive a full registration to the SMPTE 2013 Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 22-24 in Hollywood, where each will be recognized during the SMPTE 2013 Honors and Awards Ceremony.