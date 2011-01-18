SMPTE Appoints Hoffman and Welsh to Board



The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers has announced the appointment of Dr. Hans Hoffman and Richard Welsh to the organization’s Board of Governors. Hoffman will serve as engineering vice president and Welsh is SMPTE’s new Governor for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central/South America. The appointments were announced at a recent Board of Governors meeting. Hoffman replaces is Wendy Aylsworth as engineering vice president. She was recently elected to the position of SMPTE’s executive vice president.



“Hans and Richard are accomplished, well-respected professionals and SMPTE will benefit substantially from their leadership,” said SMPTE president Pete Lude. “Their appointments to these key positions--as well as Wendy’s recent election to the role of Executive Vice Presidency--are important and tangible examples of SMPTE’s efforts to reflect the diverse, worldwide engineering workforce that is driving and guiding the motion-imaging industries through its next generation of change.”



Hoffman is head of media fundamentals and production technologies in the EBU’s department of technology and development. He is the first European in nearly 40 years to be appointed to the SMPTE engineering vice president’s position. Welsh is director of digital cinema services at Dolby Laboratories.



