SmallHD Unveils Cine 18 4K Production Monitor

RALEIGH, N.C.—SmallHD has introduced the Cine 18 4K High-Bright Monitor, a light, rugged, daylight-viewable production monitor.

The Cine 18 fills the size gap between the Cine 13 and Cine 24 in SmallHD’s 4K monitor line. It offers a portable 4K monitoring solution in an adaptable form factor. With a light aluminum unibody chassis housing and 18-inch edge-lit LCD screen with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), the monitor offers 10-bit (8+2 FRC) color depth, 100% Rec. 709 coverage, 1100-nits brightness, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 240 PPI and a 178-degree viewing angle, the company said.

“It’s a next-level replacement for SmallHD's popular 1703 P3X HD Monitor but with significant upgrades in sharpness, resolution and form-factor,” said Dave Bredbury, product manager.

The Cine 18 measures 18.4 inches (W) by 12.7 inches (H) by 2.5 inches (D), weighs 12 pounds and offers 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI inputs and outputs. The monitor provides hot-swappable power inputs, multiple accessory power points, 4x removable cheese mounting sticks and a removable bottom cheese mounting rail for added versatility, the company said.

The included PageOS software toolset offers 4K HDR waveform and scopes, Color Pipe HDR color rendering and the Monitor Calibration Wizard, it said.

The SmallHD Cine 18 has a list price of $5,999.