Sling TV Unveils New Auto Record Feature

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has announced the launch of its original feature, Auto Record, which will make it easier to record games during March Madness.

After users opt in, the feature automatically records NCAA Football, NFL, NBA, NCAA Men's Basketball, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NCAAW, WNBA, Bundesliga and La Liga Santander. With the feature, users no longer need to worry about setting the DVR or missing out on their favorite games.

Games are subject to a subscriber's Sling package and availability on Sling. Each game is saved for three days after its live broadcast.

"We understand the passion our viewers have for sports, and with the introduction of Auto Record, we're enhancing their streaming experience like never before," says Gary Schanman, group president, Dish Video Services. "With Auto Record, fans can catch the dunks, three pointers, and upsets offered on Sling."

To access Auto Record, users will need to subscribe to DVR Plus for $5 a month. Once subscribed, users must accept and opt in, in order to access Auto Record, then they can enjoy the convenience of recorded games, allowing you to watch only the parts of the game you want without any interruption. Auto Record does not count toward their 200 hours of DVR space provided by DVR plus.

"With Auto Record, we are empowering our users," added Schanman. "At Sling our priority is to make streaming simple, flexible and to fit into the lives of our users. Auto Record does that."

Sling TV also reported that it offers users these features to make watching multiple games easier.

SPORTS SCORES: Just in time for all the action to start, Sling improved this already popular feature and is rolling it out to users now. Users can browse all sports scores while streaming TV. The feature is available via a dedicated Home screen row that enables users to check matchups, view scores and jump into the best live games, letting sports fans keep an eye on the latest scores while they switch between games, all in one view. Amazon, Android and Apple TV users have access to the latest version. Other devices will get their upgraded version soon.

SPORTS SIDE VIEW: Want to watch while at work or busy with other things? Sports Side View allows viewers to watch all the action in a small screen overlay, while still working on presentations and spreadsheets. Available by logging in at watch.sling.com.