Sling TV Reverses Loses, Adds 214K Subs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV gained subscribers in Q3 2022, reversing several quarters of losses, and producing an overall slight gain of pay TV subscribers for Dish Network’s combined satellite and streaming operations.

Sling TV ended Q3 with 2.411 million subs, up from 2.197 subs in Q2, but that was still 145,000 subs lower than the 2.556 million subs reported for Q 3 2021.

Sling’s growth helped boost Dish Network’s overall pay TV subs by 30,000 to 10.018 million in Q3 compared to Q2. But this was still 962,000 subs lower than the Q3 2021 results.

Those figures highlighted the ongoing troubles facing virtual MVPDs like Sling Tv, which have not grown as fast as analysts had expected.

Dish’s satellite operations continued to bleed pay TV subs, losing 184,000 subs and falling to 7.607 million subs in Q3 2022. This was significantly down from 8.424 million subs reported in Q3 2021.