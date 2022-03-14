Hulu + Live TV to Launch Unlimited DVR

SANTA MONICA—Hulu has announced that it will introduce an Unlimited DVR service to all Hulu + Live TV subscribers at no additional cost on April 13.

“Hulu + Live TV is becoming even more valuable and attractive to consumers,” said Joe Earley, president of Hulu. “Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels—including all the major broadcast networks—as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ and soon Unlimited DVR.”

Unlimited DVR will allow on-demand playback and fast forwarding capabilities on recordings up to 9 months. Prior to the upcoming launch, Hulu + Live TV subs had access to up to 50 hours of DVR storage, with an add-on option to upgrade to up to 200 hours for an additional monthly feed.

Hulu + Live TV virtual MVPD service currently has about 4.3 million subscribers.