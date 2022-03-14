Hulu + Live TV to Launch Unlimited DVR
By George Winslow published
The unlimited DVR service will be available for a no additional cost to all Hulu + Live TV subs on April 13
SANTA MONICA—Hulu has announced that it will introduce an Unlimited DVR service to all Hulu + Live TV subscribers at no additional cost on April 13.
“Hulu + Live TV is becoming even more valuable and attractive to consumers,” said Joe Earley, president of Hulu. “Through one single subscription, users get access to 80+ live channels—including all the major broadcast networks—as well as Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ and soon Unlimited DVR.”
Unlimited DVR will allow on-demand playback and fast forwarding capabilities on recordings up to 9 months. Prior to the upcoming launch, Hulu + Live TV subs had access to up to 50 hours of DVR storage, with an add-on option to upgrade to up to 200 hours for an additional monthly feed.
Hulu + Live TV virtual MVPD service currently has about 4.3 million subscribers.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
