Sling Freestream Launches on Android Mobile Streaming Devices

MERIDIAN, Colo.—Sling Freestream has finally expanded the availability of its app to Android supported mobile streaming devices. The launch will provide Android users with access to more than 400 free channels and 41,000 free on demand titles.

In addition, Sling TV has launched a promotion that allows Sling Freestream users to watch popular standalone services like AMC+, Showtime and Starz at reduced prices, with a 50% discount on first month subscriptions for some services.