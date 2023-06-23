Sling Freestream Launches on Android Mobile Streaming Devices
The agreement greatly expands the availability of Sling’s FAST channel offering
MERIDIAN, Colo.—Sling Freestream has finally expanded the availability of its app to Android supported mobile streaming devices. The launch will provide Android users with access to more than 400 free channels and 41,000 free on demand titles.
In addition, Sling TV has launched a promotion that allows Sling Freestream users to watch popular standalone services like AMC+, Showtime and Starz at reduced prices, with a 50% discount on first month subscriptions for some services.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.