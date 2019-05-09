Sky Takes Stake in You.i TV

OTTAWA, Canada & LONDON—European media and entertainment company Sky has invested an undisclosed sum in You.i TV, a privately held company offering cross-platform app development tools, You.i.TV said today.

The investment comes a month after You.i TV announced record business growth for 2018 with more new business booked for the year than in all previous years combined and revenue from international sales accounting for 30% of its total.

Sky’s investment is part of You.i TV’s larger Series C funding and represents its willingness to back companies that enable viewers to watch when they want on the device of their own choosing, You.i TV said.

“The backing of Sky, alongside our existing strategic investors, highlights the fact that You.i TV is at the forefront of the trend solving the world of device fragmentation as consumers demand content everywhere,” said You.i TV CEO and co-founder Jason Flick.

David Beazley, director of software engineering at Sky online streaming service NOW TV, will join the board of You.i TV.

“Sky and You.i TV share a vision to connect customers to great content, via easy, frictionless user experiences,” said Beazley. “Through this investment, both Sky and You.i TV will be able to share learnings and gain insights into how world-class viewing experiences can be easily replicated across multiple devices.”

More information is available on the You.i TV website.