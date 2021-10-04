Skip Pizzi Joins Public Media Venture Group

BOULDER, Colo.—Skip Pizzi has joined the Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) in a newly created role around ATSC 3.0.

Pizzi will serve alongside PMVG consultants Vinnie Curren and Liz Maestri and PMVG founder and CEO Marc Hand, the company said.

“After spending the last several years helping lead the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard, it’s extremely gratifying to now be joining a team that’s in the forefront of the standard’s actual deployment,” said Pizzi. “I’m also glad to be working with trusted, long-time colleagues whom I greatly respect, and pleased to again engage with the public broadcasting industry, where I began my career.”

The sole focus of PMVG, a nonprofit business development consortium of 32 public media organization, is leveraging NextGen TV and developing use cases to assist public broadcasters in sustaining their services over the long term, PMVG said.

Pizzi will focus on leading the ATSC 3.0 market transition planning and implementation of PMVG member stations. He will serve as an advisor to PMVG stations, board of directors and CEO on 3.0 strategy and opportunities. He also will lead PMVG’s NextGen TV Working Group of stations already broadcasting 3.0 or in the process of transitioning, it said.

“With the priority of moving the PMVG stations onto the ATSC 3.0 platform, we are thrilled to bring Skip’s wealth of skills, experiences, and long-time engagement with public media to our work,” said Hand. “Skip participated in the original planning meetings for PMVG in 2016 and has been a trusted advisor over the years as we navigate the needs of our stations, and the opportunities offered by ATSC 3.0. We’re very pleased to add the contributions that Skip will make to our efforts and in addressing the range of needs of the PMVG stations.”