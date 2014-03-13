SintecMedia to Showcase OnAir BMS at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, SinctecMedia will showcase the latest version of its OnAir broadcast management solutions, including the OnAir Standard, a configurable, off-the shelf platform. Targeting growing cable networks and stations groups, OnAir Standard supports ad sales, traffic, programming, scheduling, promotions, rights management and billing for both linear and non-linear television.



SintecMedia will also highlight new features of its OnAir 4.0 single, integrated system including: improved reporting capabilities, new user interface, slimmer architecture and faster performance. It also offers enhanced integration with SIMS, OnRights and OnRequest, creating a seamless interaction with the core capabilities of OnAir’s BMS functions.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



SintecMedia will be in booth N6111.