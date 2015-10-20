SintecMedia to Acquire Broadway Systems

NEW YORK—SintecMedia announced that it has acquired Broadway Systems, a provider of broadcast management software. Terms were not disclosed. Broadway Systems is said to manage several billion dollars in advertising revenues across news, sports, music, and entertainment networks for customers in the media industry, including three of the top 15 rated cable television networks in the United States.



“The acquisition of Broadway Systems will contribute to the further expansion of SintecMedia in the U.S.,” said Amir Lavi, president of SintecMedia Americas, part of a 15-year-old ad technology provider managing “more than $30 billion in advertising revenue via OnAir, IBMS, and SIMS,” according to its boilerplate. Clients are said to comprise 400 broadcast networks, cable networks, stations, and MSOs, including NBCUniversal, CBS, Discovery and Fox. SintecMedia employs over 800 employees and has offices around the globe including in New York, Atlanta, London, Sydney and Jerusalem.



“We will continue to invest in and support the Broadway Systems products, as well as leverage our expanded portfolio to offer Broadway’s customers exciting new solutions. We will integrate Broadway into the wider SintecMedia product suite, providing all our customers with enhanced technology offerings and superior customer service,” Lavi said.



Amotz Yarden, SintecMedia CEO noted that SintecMedia recently launched OnBoard, “a TV sell-side platform that gives networks the tools they need to control their linear and digital advertising inventory. Integrating OnBoard with Broadway Systems’ innovative solutions will provide Broadway customers a path to enhance their business, particularly in the growing category of digital, programmatic solutions.”.”