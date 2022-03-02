Sinclair Promotes Del Parks to President of Technology

The station group announced promotions of seven tech and digital executives

Sinclair Broadcast Group
BALTIMORE, Md.—The Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced promotions of seven executives, including the promotion of its longtime head technologist Del Parks to president of Technology. 

“We  are thrilled  to  recognize  these  individuals, especially Del  Parks  who  recently  celebrated  50  years with  the Company and was  key  in building  not  only  our  broadcast  operations  but Sinclair,  as we  grew  from  one  television station  in  Baltimore  to  one  of  the  largest  500 companies  in  the  country  and  an  industry  leader,”  said  Chris  Ripley, President &  CEO  of  Sinclair.    “We  congratulate  all  these  individuals  on their  new  roles  and look forward to  their contributions  as  we  continue  to evolve  and innovate.” 

The promotions at the Sinclair  Broadcast  Group are:

  • Del Parks to  President  of  Technology  from  EVP/Chief  Technology Officer  
  • Mike Kralec  to SVP, Chief  Technology Officer  from  VP,  Technical  Operations and  Deputy Chief Technology Officer
  • Jason  Smith to  Head  of  New  Media  Enterprises  from  VP,  Chief  of  Staff  to  President  of  Broadcast 
  • Skip  Flenniken  to  VP,  GM  of  Technology  Business  Development  from  AVP,  Business Development Sinclair  Television  Group
  • Kevin Cotlove  to  EVP, Chief  Operating Officer  of  Social  from  SVP,  Chief  Digital Officer
  • Amit Mathur  to SVP, Chief  Digital  Officer  from  SVP,  Product  Engineering 
  • Don Roberts  to SVP, TV  Sports  Engineering and  Production Systems  from  VP, TV  Sports  Engineering and Production Systems  
