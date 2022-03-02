Sinclair Promotes Del Parks to President of Technology
The station group announced promotions of seven tech and digital executives
BALTIMORE, Md.—The Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced promotions of seven executives, including the promotion of its longtime head technologist Del Parks to president of Technology.
“We are thrilled to recognize these individuals, especially Del Parks who recently celebrated 50 years with the Company and was key in building not only our broadcast operations but Sinclair, as we grew from one television station in Baltimore to one of the largest 500 companies in the country and an industry leader,” said Chris Ripley, President & CEO of Sinclair. “We congratulate all these individuals on their new roles and look forward to their contributions as we continue to evolve and innovate.”
The promotions at the Sinclair Broadcast Group are:
- Del Parks to President of Technology from EVP/Chief Technology Officer
- Mike Kralec to SVP, Chief Technology Officer from VP, Technical Operations and Deputy Chief Technology Officer
- Jason Smith to Head of New Media Enterprises from VP, Chief of Staff to President of Broadcast
- Skip Flenniken to VP, GM of Technology Business Development from AVP, Business Development Sinclair Television Group
- Kevin Cotlove to EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Social from SVP, Chief Digital Officer
- Amit Mathur to SVP, Chief Digital Officer from SVP, Product Engineering
- Don Roberts to SVP, TV Sports Engineering and Production Systems from VP, TV Sports Engineering and Production Systems
