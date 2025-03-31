Sinclair’s KOMO, KUNS to Broadcast 33 Seattle Storm Games

SEATTLE— As the WNBA prepares to kick off the 2025 season, the Seattle Storm WNBA team has announced a multi-year deal with Sinclair’s KOMO and KUNS stations to broadcast Storm games, KOMO is reporting.

As part of the agreement, KOMO and KUNS will be the exclusive broadcast television partners of the Seattle Storm beginning this season, bringing expanded coverage of the four-time WNBA champions to more fans across western Washington for free. This season, KOMO and KUNS will broadcast 33 games to fans.

“We are thrilled to welcome KOMO and the CW to the Storm family. From the start, it was clear we shared the same vision of making Storm basketball even more accessible for our fans and creating a larger impact amongst the broader community,” said Seattle Storm chief commercial officer Nate Silverman. “We wanted to provide fans the ability to watch our team in a way that best suits them, whether that be on cable, local TV or digital platforms. We’re excited to now offer more ways to watch the team this season as we compete for a fifth championship.”

KUNS (CW) will broadcast all non-nationally exclusive Storm games with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. KOMO will also air 13 of those games this season. Storm games broadcast on KOMO and KUNS will also be available on digital platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu Live, according to KOMO.

In addition to game broadcasts, KOMO will produce pre-game content for select games along with features during Seattle Refined, KOMO’s daily lifestyle program and ARC Seattle on KUNS. ARC Seattle provides viewers authentic, relevant and community content from around the Puget Sound region.

"Sinclair is committed to expanding access to high-quality local sports coverage, and the broadcast partnership with the Seattle Storm is a testament to that mission. Bringing Seattle Storm basketball to KOMO and KUNS ensures that more fans across the region can experience the excitement of the WNBA,” said chief operating officer and president of local media Rob Weisbord. “We are dedicated to elevating women’s sports, from our partnership with the WTA, to expanding visibility for the WNBA, we aim to provide more avenues for viewers to watch their favorite players and teams.”

The Storm tips off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 on the road against the Phoenix Mercury beginning at 7 p.m. PT.

