Sinclair Names Todd Bernstein VP/GM of WJLA in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON—Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has named Todd Bernstein vice president/general manager of WJLA-ABC7 and WJLA-24/7 in Washington, D.C.

In the press statement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of broadcast, said, “Todd has nearly 20 years of broadcast and sales management experience at WJLA, with deep roots in the Washington D.C. community. We are thrilled he is stepping into the GM role to lead the team, and we’re confident he will continue to successfully grow the station and revenue.”

Bernstein joined the station in 2005. He has held several leadership roles at WJLA, most recently serving as station manager. Prior positions include director of sales, sales manager, director of business development, national sales manager and local/political sales manager.

Bernstein began his media career at Harrington, Righter & Parsons as an account executive. There he was responsible for the oversight of advertising for Sinclair-owned stations.

Bernsteing said he was “both humbled and honored” to take on this leadership role. “I’m thrilled to lead these fantastic stations as we continue to create content and grow across all platforms.”

Bernstein holds a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law and a Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications.