Sinclair Names Tanya Winscott VP/GM of KMPH and KFRE

FRESNO, Calif.—Sinclair has announced the appointment of Tanya Winscott as vice president and general manager of KMPH/FOX and KFRE/CW in Fresno, CA.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of Local Media, said, “Tanya’s deep experience in sales and leadership, along with her strong understanding of the evolving media landscape, make her the perfect fit to lead KMPH and KFRE. We are confident that under her leadership, these stations will continue to deliver outstanding content and service to the Fresno community.”

Prior to joining Sinclair, Winscott served as director of sales at KGTV in San Diego. Previously, she was the local sales manager at KNXV in Phoenix and also held account executive roles at KSAW & KTVK in Phoenix, KPNX in Phoenix, and KOLD in Tucson.

“I am truly excited to join Sinclair and the dedicated teams at KMPH and KFRE,” said Winscott. “The opportunity to engage with the Central Valley community and deliver high-quality local news and programming is something I deeply value. As I embark on this new chapter in my career, I’m eager to contribute to a vibrant local media landscape and make Fresno my new home.”

Winscott holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Arizona State University.