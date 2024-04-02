Sinclair Names Shuneca Harrington VP, GM of WRLH/FOX

RICHMOND, Va.—Sinclair has named Shuneca Harrington vice president, general manager of WRLH/FOX in Richmond, Va.

Harrington, who began her media career at Sinclair, returns to the company from WRAL/NBC and WRAZ/FOX in Raleigh, NC where she was Director of Sales.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of local media said, “We are thrilled Shuneca is returning to Sinclair to oversee WRLH in Richmond. She is a data-focused, creative leader with proven success in revenue driving and performance management, and we look forward to building on our momentum in the market under her leadership.”

Harrington started her career as an account executive at WLFL, Sinclair’s station in Raleigh. Harrington has also held several sales leadership roles including general sales manager at WRBL in Columbus, Ga., local sales manager for WAVY/WVBT in Portsmouth, Va, and digital sales manager, national and local sales manager for WNCN in Raleigh.

Commenting on her new role, Harrington said, “Rejoining the Sinclair family and leading the already successful team at WRLH is a full circle moment. I am thrilled to return to Virginia to serve our viewers, advertisers, and partners in the Richmond community.”

She holds a BA in Mass Communications from Brenau University. Harrington remains committed to public service through her membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and through her work as a United Way volunteer.