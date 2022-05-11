Sinclair Names Scott Ehrlich Its First Chief Innovation Officer

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that Scott Ehrlich has been named the company’s first chief innovation officer.

In the newly created role, Ehrlich will create the company’s first dedicated cross functional research and development group to coordinate and accelerate efforts across content, technology, audience development and distribution.

The new group will also incorporate a corporate strategy function to further innovation and growth across Sinclair and its assets, Sinclair announced.

Ehrlich, who joined Sinclair in 2017 and was most recently senior vice president of growth networks and content, will retain oversight of the company’s OTA national networks, COMET, CHARGE! and TBD, as well as digital and OTT streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR.

“Scott is a creative and fearless leader with a long history of successful innovation and the skills to develop a startup into a thriving company,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair. “We are excited for him to expand his role, infusing the pace and imagination of the startup world as we continue to grow Sinclair and evolve our offerings.”

Ehrlich has built a track record of successfully creating new ventures in television, technology and new media platforms, Sinclair reported. He’s held roles spanning licensing, production, creative development, technology, network management and programming.

“I was originally attracted to Sinclair by its rich history of innovation in the broadcast world,” said Ehrlich. “Now, in this new role, I’m excited to carry that forward and cement Sinclair’s place among media companies as a home for fast moving, forward thinking creative talent from all corners of the media industry. Together we’ll light a path to the next generation of media products, a future I’m extremely excited to help steward.”

In a previous role as founder and CEO of Agility Studios, Ehrlich led the development of the award-winning franchise; The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers, created by Jon M. Chu, into a multi-faceted business.

He also served as executive producer for award winning digital series including “Two Bellmen” and “Business Usual” (Marriott Content Studio), as well as licensing content to and from digital and traditional platforms.

Before Agility, Ehrlich founded Impulse Media, where he was a strategic advisor to startups and established companies focused on digital video products, distribution and business models. Prior to Impulse, Ehrlich served as Vice President of Media Acquisition and Distribution for RealNetworks.

Earlier in his career, Ehrlich was the senior vice president and executive producer of News America Digital Publishing at News Corporation and director of audience development at NBC Cable. Ehrlich received his master’s degree from The Graduate School of Political Management and his undergraduate degree from Kenyon College.