Sinclair Names Ronna Corrente General Manager of WDKY-TV

LEXINGTON, KY. -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Ronna Corrente has been named general manager of WDKY-TV (Fox 31) in Lexington. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, chief operating officer of Sinclair’s television group.



“We are excited to promote Ronna to general manager of the station,” Marks said. “She has been an integral part of the station’s success over the years, she knows the market, its viewing habits and how to connect our business partners with our audience. We look forward to building on her experience and relationships.”



Corrente has more than 20 years of sales and management experience. For the last 17 years, Corrente has been with WDKY, first as an account executive for the station and since 2006, as general sales manager and local sales manager. Corrente attended the University of Kentucky.