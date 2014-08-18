Sinclair Names Mike Kralec Vice President Of Data Systems And Information Technology Services

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., announced that Mike Kralec has been named to the newly created position of vice president of Data Systems and Information Technology Services. The announcement was made by Del Parks, senior vice president of Operations & Engineering at Sinclair.

Kralec will report to Parks and will be responsible for the company’s overall information technology tiers including services, operations and systems. In his previous position, he was responsible for the company’s internal, external, and mobile software development efforts and application support, database management, systems integration and ownership over IT controls and processes.

In making the announcement, Del Parks said, “We are pleased to announce the promotion of Mike who has been a valuable employee to Sinclair for the last 14 years. He has a deep understanding of our IT infrastructure, especially as it relates to the broadcast needs of our operations. He has been a mainstay of the IT department, helping to transition the many acquired stations over the past three years, as well as play a key role in the implementation of several important business application systems.”

Parks, continued, “As Sinclair has grown, the coordination and planning of the information and technology requirements across our many platforms is crucial towards achieving efficient and reliable IT services, operations and software systems. In addition to the promotion of Kralec to head these operations, we are planning to increase staffing and depth of talent by adding up to twenty new positions over the next 24 months.”

Kralec has worked at Sinclair since 2000, mostly recently as Director, Data Systems Development since 2010. Prior to that and from 2005, he served as systems development manager. From 2000 to 2005 he was a software developer. Kralec received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Towson University and his Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland. He is a veteran of the United States Navy.