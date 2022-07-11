Sinclair Names Joni Rippen VP/GM of KHGI and KFXL
Rippen has 15+ years of sales experience at Sinclair's KHGI and KFGXL in Lincoln, Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Joni Rippen vice president/general manager of KHGI/ABC and KFXL/FOX in Nebraska’s Lincoln-Hastings-Kearney region.
Rippen was most recently General Sales Manager at KHGI and KFXL.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of broadcast, said, “Joni has deep roots and a long history of success in the Central and Western regions of Nebraska, with over 15 years of strong sales leadership at KHGI and KFXL. We are excited to elevate her to lead both stations as VP/GM.”
“For generations, my family and I have been blessed and proud to call Nebraska home,” added Rippen. “I am extremely excited and grateful to have the opportunity to take the next step as VP/GM and continue to lead our talented Sinclair KHGI/KFXL station team, as well as continue to serve our loyal viewers and local businesses across the communities of Central and Western Nebraska,”
Prior to her role as general sales manager, Rippen served as local sales manager of KHGI and KFXL. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
