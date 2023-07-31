Sinclair Announces 2023 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that it has awarded scholarships to 15 university students as a part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in local journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing, the company said.

Since the program’s launch in 2013, the company has provided more than $315,000 in tuition assistance since launch.

“Sinclair is committed to nurturing young talent and increasing diversity in local media. We congratulate the 2023 scholarship winners and look forward to their future success as they embark on their professional journeys in the fields of journalism and marketing,” said Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley.

This year, the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship awarded a total of $60,500 to the following students:

Nicole Aponte - Syracuse University

Derryl Barnes Jr. - University of Miami

Yaw Bonsu - Hofstra University

Lucciana Choueiry - Texas State University

Noah Cornelius - Appalachian State University

Cristian Crosse - New Mexico State University

Juhi Doshi - Chapman University

Chloe Franklin - Elon University

Ethan Huang - University of Southern California

Ryann Jones - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Imara Moore - Howard University

Gavin Nguyen - Chapman University

Nikiah Perry - Belmont University

Raven Ratliff - Florida International University

David Victor - Fresno State

Sinclair’s commitment to building an industry that is more inclusive and representative of diverse communities also includes enhanced efforts to recruit talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic-serving institutions of higher learning.

Additional details on the scholarship and this year’s winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.