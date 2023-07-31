Sinclair Announces 2023 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners
The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry
BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that it has awarded scholarships to 15 university students as a part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.
The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in local journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing, the company said.
Since the program’s launch in 2013, the company has provided more than $315,000 in tuition assistance since launch.
“Sinclair is committed to nurturing young talent and increasing diversity in local media. We congratulate the 2023 scholarship winners and look forward to their future success as they embark on their professional journeys in the fields of journalism and marketing,” said Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley.
This year, the Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship awarded a total of $60,500 to the following students:
- Nicole Aponte - Syracuse University
- Derryl Barnes Jr. - University of Miami
- Yaw Bonsu - Hofstra University
- Lucciana Choueiry - Texas State University
- Noah Cornelius - Appalachian State University
- Cristian Crosse - New Mexico State University
- Juhi Doshi - Chapman University
- Chloe Franklin - Elon University
- Ethan Huang - University of Southern California
- Ryann Jones - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
- Imara Moore - Howard University
- Gavin Nguyen - Chapman University
- Nikiah Perry - Belmont University
- Raven Ratliff - Florida International University
- David Victor - Fresno State
Sinclair’s commitment to building an industry that is more inclusive and representative of diverse communities also includes enhanced efforts to recruit talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities as well as Hispanic-serving institutions of higher learning.
Additional details on the scholarship and this year’s winners can be found on the Sinclair Broadcast Group website.
