Signiant Signs Gencom Technology as Reseller

BURLINGTON, MASS.: Signiant announced that Gencom Technology will resell the entire line of Signiant solutions to film, broadcast and post-production markets in Australia and New Zealand. Gencom will add Signiant’s secure media file transfer solutions to its portfolio of software and service offerings.



Gencom designs and builds facilities for studio production, TV station playout, transmission, outside broadcast, IPTV, Web streaming, archiving and media management. As a result, Signiant said, Gencom invests heavily in its designers and engineers to keep them abreast of new and emerging technologies such as HDTV, 3DTV, OTT and IPTV and today’s complex media workflows.



Signiant’s products include Managers+Agents, optimized for automated batch file transfers, advanced resource management and workflow integration; Media Exchange, featuring desktop, Web and mobile interfaces for moving file-based media between internal and external users; and Media Shuttle, subscription-based services without the file size limits or security risks associated with moving media in the cloud.





