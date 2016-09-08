Siemens and Imagine Communications Announce Partnership

VIENNA & DALLAS—Siemens Convergence Creator and Imagine Communications are hooking up to form a new partnership for the delivery of a new solution to assist content owners and video service providers with OTT video services.

One part of the new collaboration includes the integration of Siemens’ Smart Video Engine online video platform with Imagine’s CloudXtream media and ad delivery system. The combined system can provide a one-stop shop for VOD, live/linear and cloud DVR services using subscription, targeted ad-supported or hybrid monetization models.

Imagine plans to host a Siemens product demo at its booth (4.A01) during IBC 2016. Siemens is also participating in IBC, located at booth 14.K18.