Shure Taps Skof to Lead Financial Division

NILES, ILL.—Bruce Skof has earned a promotion with Shure Incorporated, as the company has announced that he will take on the role of vice president and chief financial officer.

Having been with the company since 2000, Skof has served as a controller, manager of financial analysis and senior director of FP&A and treasury. He currently is a member of Shure’s Corporate Management Committee and serves as chairman of the Corporate Projects Governance Committee.

In his new position, Skof will now oversee Shure’s financial planning and budgeting process, lead the Enterprise Risk Management Program and will be responsible for financial and investment matters for Shure and its subsidiaries.