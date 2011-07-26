Shure Promotes New Managing Director



NILES, Ill.: Shure Inc. has announced their newest managing director for the company’s Asia/Pacific Business Unit.



William Chan will oversee sales and marketing, strengthening the company’s presence in that part of the world.



Chan joined Shure Asia in 2008 as regional marketing director and was promoted to deputy managing director earlier this year. His career began at Apple Asia, working up the ladder to the position of senior marketing communications manager for North Asia, then spending three years Oracle Systems Greater China as an applications marketing manager.



“William has demonstrated excellent management capabilities and is a role model for the Shure culture and our Core Values,” said Al Hershner, vice president of Shure’s Americas and Asia/Pacific Business Units, in a press release.



He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hull, in the U.K.



