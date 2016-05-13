Shure Brings On Griffin as VP of Operations

NILES, ILL.—Jamie Griffin is set to join Shure’s executive staff, as the microphone and audio electronics manufacturer has announced him as its new vice president of operations.

With his new role, Griffin will be responsible for Shure’s global manufacturing and plants around the world; global supply chain; operations program management; and process, tool and automated test engineering.

Griffin joins Shure after previously serving as the director of operations in Lenovo’s global supply chain organization. He has also held positions at Petnamaster and Dell Computers.