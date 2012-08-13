Shotoku Broadcast to Launch New Pedestal at IBC

AMSTERDAM--Shotoku Broadcast Systems will introduce a new 2-stage pneumatic pedestal paired with a pan and tilt head developed for VR applications at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11. The company will also highlight a pan and tilt head designed for OB, studio and portable cameras, and a new tripod series, and its full line of manual camera support equipment.

Based on Shotoku’s TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal, the new VR TP200VR model is ergonomically designed and features reliable and accurate Shotoku mechanical X-Y tracking technology. The lightweight, high-capacity unit has a maximum payload of over 80kg (177 pounds) and supports a wide-range of camera configurations. Its perfect balance column and base offer maximum stability and great operational flexibility. A foot operated parking brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times for fast and easy positioning.

The new SX300VR EFP VR tracking pan and tilt head, a companion for the TP200VR, features Shotoku VR’s tracking technology, offering a continuously adjustable perfect counterbalance system. VISCAM ultimate fluid drag system ensures smooth, adjustable pan & tilt drag with enhanced torque.

Shotoku Gemini Pan Bar Control System



The company will also showcase its SG900 pan and tilt head, ideal for outside broadcast, studio and portable cameras with teleprompters. The SG900 supports 90kg (198 pounds), and features smooth operation, single knob balance adjustment, and robust construction in an ergonomic design. The unit incorporates the VISCAM technology to control pan and tilt speed without vibration or shake, and REULAUX perfect balance system for maintaining the camera’s centre of gravity. The SG900 is suitable for various pedestals including the TP200 2-stage pneumatic pedestal.

Shotoku will also highlight its professional SP tripod series, which provides easy-to-operate, robust systems that offer smooth and stress-free movement. The economical, streamlined and ergonomically designed models support payloads ranging from 2kg (4.4 pounds) up to 15kg (33 pounds). The units support professional, ENG, and handheld cameras, and are all lightweight, compact and sturdy and feature pan & tilt brake knobs, a bowl clamping knob, and leg locks for firm and quick locking.

Making its European debut is Shotoku’s new Gemini Pan Bar Control System (PBCS, aimed at sports and special event productions where cameras need to be and cameramen cannot go. Shotoku will also showcase its popular TR-T touch control system and the SPI-Touch unique positional calibration method for Virtual Studios.

Shotoku will be in Stand 11.F40.