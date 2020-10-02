Shotoku Appoints Jim Travers as Robotics Support Engineer

WOODCLIFF LAKES, N.J.—Shotoku USA, a robotic and manual camera support systems manufacturer, has expanded its U.S. team with the appointment of Jim Travers. He will serve as a robotics support engineer, offering both remote and on-site support, and perform installation and commissioning services for Shotoku’s North American customer base.

Shotoku USA CEO James Eddershaw said in the announcement, “As we continue to grow our U.S. customer base, we’re bringing Jim on-board to work with Matt Servis, expanding the outstanding service and support our customers have enjoyed for many years. Jim will hit the ground running with two large projects that begin this fall.”

Travers added, “My experience over the years has prepared me to support the team and to continue to provide the highest quality service customers deserve and have come to expect.”

The company said Travers is an experienced broadcast engineer with more than 30 years in the industry and is proficient in both the technology and operations that support an efficiently run studio. He has held key operations and engineering roles at several U.S. news networks and large market affiliates where he has won multiple awards. His experience includes design and management of multi-million-dollar studio renovations and responsibility for engineering and IT teams within busy newsrooms.