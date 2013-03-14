Shawn Donilon Joins NAB Government Relations Team

WASHINGTON -- Shawn Donilon will join the National Association of Broadcasters as director of Government Relations, the association announced today. Donilon will join NAB on Monday, March 18 and will report to NAB Executive Vice President of Government Relations Kelly Cole.



Donilon previously served as legislative director and counsel to Rep. Charles F. Bass (R-N.H.), a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, advising the Congressman on incentive auction legislation and communications and technology law and policy issues. Prior to joining Rep. Bass's staff, he consulted on a major media transaction reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.



Donilon holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Southern California Law School.



