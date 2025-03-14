Sharp Smart TVs Powered by TiVo Launch in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo has announced that the latest release of Sharp Smart TVs Powered by TiVo are now available for purchase in the U.S.

At CES 2025, TiVo announced its entrance into the U.S. market with Sharp Home Electronics Company of America, marking a key milestone of the continued expansion of smart TVs Powered by TiVo.

The Sharp 55-inch QLED Smart TV Powered by TiVo is available now to U.S. consumers for purchase, including in-store at P.C. Richard & Son, ABC Warehouse, Electronic Express and more, as well as online, starting at $299.99.

“Consumers want easy access to their content without any hassle. However, many smart TV interfaces create friction that disrupts a seamless user experience,” said Geir Skaaden, chief products and services officer at Xperi, the parent company of TiVo. “We believe that TVs should deliver the right content to viewers at the right time and we are doing just that through TiVo OS. TiVo OS is solving for this friction by helping viewers find, watch and enjoy their favorite shows and movies quickly and with ease.”

Xperi noted that as part of the launch it surveyed 1,001 U.S.-based consumers to assess current feelings and perceptions towards smart TVs, as well as how consumers are using their current TVs.

The research found that image quality, presence of content and personal recommendations were the most common purchase influences overall, with the primary reason for purchasing a particular TV often boiling down to price.

Smart TVs have become a household norm. Yet, consumers predominantly choose smart TVs based on brand (48%) rather than platform even though the operating system platform directly influences how they discover and enjoy video content, the research found.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The research also highlighted ongoing consumer concerns about the difficulty of finding content on many TVs.

Smart TVs Powered by TiVo utilize a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface, providing consumers with a content-first experience that highlights unbiased, personalized content discovery, reducing search time through fewer clicks. TiVo OS is designed to help keep a consumer on their device in addition to allowing OEMs to own and maintain the relationship with the consumer, the company reported.

In addition, to help ensure that consumers have an exceptional experience, TiVo OS has partnered with leading content providers including Disney+, Max, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video were among the top 5 SVOD services used by the survey respondents.