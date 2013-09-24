SGL and Glookast Partner to Create Online, Nearline and Archive Workflow

CINCINNATI, OHIO—Glookast is using Software Generation Ltd.’s XML-based API to integrate its Gloobox and Media Retriever solutions with SGL FlashNet. The combined solution is scheduled to ship in the first quarter of 2014.



Gloobox provides scalable, modular ingest and workflow, enabling systems that allow multiple resolutions of material to be ingested and sent to multiple destinations. Integrated with SGL’s FlashNet archive, this enables a high-resolution and/or source resolution version of material to be written directly to the SGL FlashNet archive system while a lower-resolution proxy version is automatically written to production storage, such as Avid ISIS.



Once the material has been ingested via Gloobox, the user can edit using the low-res proxy available on the online storage system. Upon edit approval, Glookast’s Media Retriever, a dynamic partial media retrieving and conforming engine, will look for matching high-resolution material from the sequence and retrieve those elements either from the nearline or the archive storage systems. Editing effects are automatically accounted for and are maintained after the high resolution conform process.



This integration provides a reliable online, nearline, archive workflow solution. By enabling the efficient use of online storage, the system has built-in capacity for future expansion. This collaboration also provides an adaptable system that can develop new production archive workflows.