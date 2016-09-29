Set-Top Box Proposal Pulled from FCC Meeting
WASHINGTON—Following some major pushback against the set-top revamp proposal from FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, the proposal has been removed from the September Open Meeting agenda after not securing the necessary three votes. The FCC confirms that the proposal will now go onto the Commission’s circulation list and remain under consideration. The announcement came less than half an hour before the public meeting was scheduled to start.
Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
