Serena’s Swan Song Is ESPN’s Most-Watched Tennis Telecast on Record

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN is reporting that its U.S. Open coverage of what may have been the last pro tennis match in the remarkable career of Serena Williams was also the most-watched tennis telecast in ESPN’s 43-year history.

An average of 4.6 million viewers (P2+) tuned in for the telecast of the the U.S. Open from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York as Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovich of Australia 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

The previous record of 3.9 million was for the 2012 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Championship, when Roger Federer defeated Andy Murray.

The Primetime telecast on ESPN on Friday Sept. 2 was also the most viewed telecast of the day for broadcast and cable networks in total viewers and all key male and person demos. Serena’s match averaged 4.8 million viewers from 7:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET and peaked with 6.9 million viewers in the 10:15 p.m. quarter-hour.

Through the first five days of the U.S. Open, an average of 1.1. million viewers tuned in to ESPN networks, up +101% versus 2021. These are the most-viewed first five days of the U.S. Open on record on ESPN networks, ESPN reported.

On ESPN+, U.S. Open coverage has to date delivered 622,000 unique viewers and 58.6 million minutes, up +65% and +72% versus 2021 through Day 5.

ESPN also reported that: