Sencore Unveils OmniHub PLAY IPTV Video Distribution Platform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore this week announced the introduction of its OmniHub PLAY end-to-end IPTV video distribution platform for the commercial AV market.

With intuitive, easy-to-deploy middleware, OmniHub PLAY enables video channel distribution and management across local networks using traditional IPTV and MPEG video standard protocols, the company said.

The new platform plays back on Android-based set-top boxes using the PLAY set-top software app. Using a handheld remote, the OmniHub PLAY TV experience offers high-quality video channel playback, video on demand and digital signage information using existing network infrastructures and any outputs to TVs with HDMI or CVBS/analog inputs, it said.

Designed for cross-compatibility, PLAY supports the MPEG-2, H.264/MPEG-4 and H.265/HEVC codecs. The embedded audio output on the HDMI cable to the TV can decode MPEG1L2, AAC and AC3 (Dolby Digital) audio signals as well, Sencore said.

The OmniHub PLAY server offers centralized control and management of the IPTV footprint across the network. It supports customized text, imagery and video channel lineups using a web-browser interface. Combined with the OmniHub chassis solution, any off-air, cable, HDMI or video source can be inserted along with existing IPTV channel lineups, it said.

The new product can help organizations without an IT staff to distribute video and information via their networks, Sencore said.