Sencore Introduces New Radiance Features at NAB



Sencore is highlighting new features to its RadianceXE and RadianceXD video processors, flexible switching and distribution hubs for high-end audio/video systems at the NAB Show.



New Radiance features include picture-in-picture, self-configuring of output resolution and HDMI signal type during installation. In addition, the RadianceXE now provides full support for HDMI 1.3 along with all uncompressed audio formats, and multichannel Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio formats.



Sencore is also showing the new enhancements to its MP500 MediaPro handheld generator and HDMI analyzer. New features include Cable Test, which uses pseudo-random noise to test HDMI distribution paths for bit errors, determining whether a problem is caused by the source, cable, display or repeater. Sencore and partner SpectraCal are featuring Version 4.0 of its ColorPro by CalMAN 3D calibration software at the show. New features in Version 4.0 include grayscale/gamma calibration with absolute red, green, and blue luminance analysis that guides the user simultaneously to white balance and gamma targets. Also new is luminance adjustment, which performs white-level analysis to optimize contrast for ambient light levels.



The company is also featuring the Klein K-10, a new optical color meter that incorporates 5-mm by 5-mm photodiodes. In addition, spectral filters, along with a light mixing chamber, ensure that the photodiodes register the same light, whatever the probe’s circular orientation. The Klein K-10 works fast at even extremely low light levels (.0001 fL)—with a sensor that takes 256 samples and resolves eight full meter updates every second.



