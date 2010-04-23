Sen. Landrieu to Hold Hearing on Broadband

WASHINGTON: Sen. Mary Landrieu, (D-La.), chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 27, 2010 on the relationship between small businesses and broadband. The FCC’s National Broadband Plan will be discussed. The hearing, entitled “Connecting Main Street to the World: Federal Efforts to Expand Small Business Internet Access,” will commence at 10 a.m. Eastern.



Witnesses tentatively include FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski; Larry Strickling, assistant secretary of Communications and Information in the Department of Commerce; Jonathan Adelstein, administrator of the Rural Utilities Service; Susan Walthall, acting chief counsel for the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy; Sean Greene, associate administrator for the SBA’s Investment division; Joey Durel, city and parish president for Layfayette, La.; Steve Friedman, chairman of the American Cable Association; Tom Gerke, executive vice chairman of the board for regulatory and human Resources at CenturyLink; Gorden Smith, head of the National Association of Broadcasters; and Steve Largent, head of CTIA.



The hearing will be held in Room 428A of the Russell Senate Office Building.

